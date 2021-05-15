 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

In the Saturday edition of the Journal Times, it was reported that there is currently a waiting list to sign up for Racine Unified School District's summer schools. 

Stacy Tapp, chief of communication and community engagement for RUSD, clarified there is not a waiting list for summer school and there are plenty of seats open. However, there is a waiting list for RUSD's summer school extended learning program, which takes place after summer school ends each day. RUSD is investigating whether it can add staff to open more seats to that program. 

