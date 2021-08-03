 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

In a report Sunday about the proposed Caledonia site for a youth detention facility, the proposed location was incorrectly reported. The accompanying photos were taken at the northwest corner of Batten International Airport along Green Bay Road; the location proposed is the northeast corner of the Batten property.

