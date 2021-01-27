 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

A story published in Tuesday's Journal Times incorrectly stated the days of the week Ramen Racine is open. The "ghost kitchen" restaurant inside Blue Bear is actually open from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 4-8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

