Correction

  • Racine County Executive Jean Jacobson is the woman pictured in a 1998 National Night Out photo that published Dec. 17 in the Racine Neighborhood Watch community newsletter in the Community section.
  • A story in Wednesday’s paper incorrectly stated when the Racine Unified School District plans to start using Evolv security scanners at five schools. The school district hopes to have them in place when the RUSD second semester begins Jan. 23.
