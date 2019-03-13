• An article published Tuesday incorrectly identified the year of a reckless homicide incident, for which Jonathan Sparks has been charged. The incident, in which 20-year-old Jamaal Stanciel was killed, occurred on June 14, 2008.
Breaking
Most Popular
promotion
Wear some green and win some more this St. Paddy’s Day. Enter The Journal Times’ “WIN SOME GREEN St. Patrick’s Day Sweepstakes” by March 24 for your chance to win a $50 Amazon.com gift card — free of charge. Anyone 18 or older can enter. A winner will be selected at random. They will be noti…
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Tell us what you think
Should women be required to register for the draft as men are?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.