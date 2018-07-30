- An article published in Monday's paper incorrectly said that Langlade County has already approved having a referendum on its November ballot that would ask residents what their opinion is on the legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use. As of July 30, a referendum was still being considered by the County Board and had not yet been approved or rejected.
Breaking
Correction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.