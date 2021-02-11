 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

In a Wednesday article about a Wind Point panel recommending separation of a 3-acre lot from 4403 N. Main St., the date of the Plan Commission meeting where a vote for the plat map will take place was incorrect. Such a meeting has not yet been scheduled.

