Correction: Jan. 30, 2021
Correction: Jan. 30, 2021

• A story published in Thursday's Journal Times failed to include contact information about how to learn more about or donate to the Mount Pleasant Police Department's new Blue Heart Project. To do that, reach out to Mount Pleasant COP Officer Rachel Gardinier by calling 262-664-7942 or emailing rgardinier@mtpleasantwi.gov.

• A story published in Friday's Journal Times incorrectly stated the surnames of the owners of Schmitt Music, which is expected to close permanently March 31. Their names are Steven and Sandra Schoene.

• The City of Burlington's population is approximately 10,800. A story published Friday incorrectly underreported the population.

