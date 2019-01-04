  • A story Monday incorrectly reported that Joe Mrazek is deceased.
  • A photo story Wednesday about bingo at Roma Lodge misspelled Jeff DeMatthew’s name.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Load comments