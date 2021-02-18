 Skip to main content
Correction
Correction

A story in Friday's Journal Times misstated the three communities included in the City of Racine Public Health Department's jurisdiction. The three communities are actually the City of Racine, Village of Elmwood Park and Village of Wind Point.

