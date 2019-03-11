  • The Journal Times' attempts to reach Pat Goldammer, a candidate for the Village of Waterford Board of Trustees, for an article in Sunday's paper were unsuccessful because the village provided an incorrect phone number.
  • A photo in Thursday's paper of fraud suspect Derrick Seay was incorrectly labeled as co-suspect Jaylin Rivera.
  • A headline in Monday's paper incorrectly stated that Waterford Food Mart is located in the Town of Waterford; the business is located in the Village of Waterford.
Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

