- The Journal Times' attempts to reach Pat Goldammer, a candidate for the Village of Waterford Board of Trustees, for an article in Sunday's paper were unsuccessful because the village provided an incorrect phone number.
- A photo in Thursday's paper of fraud suspect Derrick Seay was incorrectly labeled as co-suspect Jaylin Rivera.
- A headline in Monday's paper incorrectly stated that Waterford Food Mart is located in the Town of Waterford; the business is located in the Village of Waterford.
