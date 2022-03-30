Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
  • A Burlington Area School Board election preview published in Wednesday's Journal Times included incomplete vote totals from the February primary election; the story only included votes cast within Racine County and did not include votes from neighboring Walworth County, part of which is within the Burlington Area School District. The correct vote totals are as follows: Barry Schmaling 1,302. Kevin Bird 1,268. Ryan Mueller 954. Aaron Melby 903. Tabitha Herbst 440. Mario Denoto 379. Jim Bousman 92.
