A story published Monday incorrectly stated who owns the Mi Jacalito restaurant on Douglas Avenue. The owners of Mi Jacalito are Jose Efrain Sanchez and Eva Flores.

A quote in Friday’s paper about competition for Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority tax credits was incorrectly attributed to the wrong WHEDA official. The comment was actually made by Board Chairman Ivan Gamboa.

