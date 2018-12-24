• A Journal Times story published Monday, regarding Spanish science textbooks in Racine Unified School District’s dual-language program, had some unintentionally misleading language. The digital books in the bilingual program are in Spanish. They are translated versions of the same textbooks given to English-speaking classrooms.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments