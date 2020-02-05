Correction
  • A story published in Wednesday's Journal Times overstated the minimum storm damage estimate for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties to qualify for federal aid to be around $30 million. It is actually closer to $9 million, Andrew Beckett, a spokesman for the Division of Emergency Management, told The Journal Times.

