Correction
Correction

The Democratic Party of Racine County will hold its annual awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, virtually via Zoom. Go to secure.actblue.com/donate/2021awardsbanquet. Incorrect information was published in Community Feb. 27.

