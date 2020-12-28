Correction
Four Milwaukee teens have been charged following Saturday's armed robbery of Best Buy, one of multiple thefts reported across the county during the holiday season, which often carries with it a rise in property crime.
Racine SWAT team reports taking shooting suspect into custody before 5 a.m. today; victim in serious condition
The victim of a shooting is reported to be in serious condition after being shot at around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Albert Street in Racine Monday night.
It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.
This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.
Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.
There is an ongoing investigation into possible embezzlement from the Racine County Command Staff Association, a union representing sergeants and lieutenants, but not rank-and-file deputies, of the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The Dick's Sporting Goods location at Southland Center, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, is scheduled to close permanently Jan. 16.
Let this serve as a reminder this holiday season: DRIVE SAFE!
A Dodge County judge ruled in favor of the city of Beaver Dam in court cases over the Common Council’s refusal to renew the liquor license for Johnny’s Lounge.
A Racine man allegedly stole beer and a phone, and then was arrested while allegedly trying to steal more alcohol, on the same day.
The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.
“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.