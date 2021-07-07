 Skip to main content
Correction
  • A story published Wednesday incorrectly stated when the Village of Mount Pleasant paid $1.6 million to Jack and Colleen Erickson for frontage taken from their property in an eminent domain action. The payment was actually issued in February 2020, according to government documents.
