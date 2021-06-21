 Skip to main content
Correction
  • Jeffery Charles Erickson's first name was misspelled in Saturday's edition of The Journal Times. In that same story, one of the children of Julie Oesau was misidentified. Her children with Jeffery Erickson are actually Jeremy and Brittany Erickson.
  • The name of a man photographed skateboarding near Main Street with his daughter that appeared in Thursday's edition of The Journal Times had his last name misspelled. His name is actually Tony Toher.
