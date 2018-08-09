A headline in Tuesday’s paper on A9 incorrectly stated information about where a weekend shooting took place. A man was shot Saturday on Hamilton Street, near the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive community center, not at the center.
Breaking
APpromotionspotlight
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Tell us what you think
Do you support local advisory referendums on the legalization of marijuana?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.