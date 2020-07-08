Correction: Police reform discussions kick off

×
• An article in Wednesday's Journal Times on police reform discussions incorrectly stated how long Cavell Samuels had worked with the state Department of Corrections. Samuels worked for the DOC for 12 years.
Christina Lieffring
Reporter
Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.
