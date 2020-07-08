You are the owner of this article.
Correction: Police reform discussions kick off
Correction: Police reform discussions kick off

• An article in Wednesday's Journal Times on police reform discussions incorrectly stated how long Cavell Samuels had worked with the state Department of Corrections. Samuels worked for the DOC for 12 years. 

