Correction: Oct. 5, 2021
  • A story published Monday included an incorrect email address for contacting Lutheran Social Services about how to get involved with sponsoring Afghan refugees. The correct email is Church.Relations@lsswis.org.
  • A story published Sunday incorrectly represented Ricardo Fierro's relationship with Voces de la Frontera. He actually volunteered with the group.
