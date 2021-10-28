 Skip to main content
Correction: Oct. 29, 2021
A story Thursday incorrectly stated that the Racine Fire Department as a whole was honored as "First Responder of the Year" for the 66th Assembly District. In actuality, six members of the department were honored: Lt. Tim O’Brien, Lt. Brian Turczynski, Driver/Operator Jose Carbajal, Driver/Operator Matt Bodenbach, Private Ben Ratka and Private Mike Nikolai.

