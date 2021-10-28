A story Thursday incorrectly stated that the Racine Fire Department as a whole was honored as "First Responder of the Year" for the 66th Assembly District. In actuality, six members of the department were honored: Lt. Tim O’Brien, Lt. Brian Turczynski, Driver/Operator Jose Carbajal, Driver/Operator Matt Bodenbach, Private Ben Ratka and Private Mike Nikolai.
Correction: Oct. 29, 2021
At least three of the men and women arrested Wednesday for alleged connections to cocaine dealing in the greater Racine area were approved to received federal business COVID-19 stimulus funds last year.
Five allegedly caught in the act of doing heroin & cocaine in parking lot of Racine County hotel on Sunday
Five people allegedly doing heroin and cocaine over the weekend in the parking lot of a Racine County hotel have been reported to have been caught in the act by a deputy, and now all of them face criminal charges.
A Racine man and a friend of his were found shot and killed after a night out in Milwaukee Saturday.
Racine will be one of 14 locations of Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food pop-up turned franchise, opening up in Southeast Wisconsin.
“We're not saying we don't want your business. We're just saying we don't want it there,” one Caledonia resident said.
The trailer sales company allegedly failed to enforce its own social distancing rules.
“Initially I said, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ It was so low,” a local nurse said. “I got the camera, I could zoom in on the camera and I could tell it wasn’t a plane.”
Those hoping the storm Sunday night would keep people home and out of trouble may have hoped for too much.
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
