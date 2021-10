A story Monday erroneously referred to Nick Ramsey, coordinator of the Wall Poems of Racine group, as a Racine County supervisor. Ramsey is not an elected official.

Leslie Kinsey is the owner of DW Coffee; she rents the space from Jane and Bob Willard. Ownership was incorrectly reported in a story Tuesday. Also, DW Coffee is not offering catering at this time, but a lunch menu is to be added in the near future.