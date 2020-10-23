Correction: Oct. 24, 2020

Due to a production error, a report Friday on Racine Unified’s decision to remain virtual for now incorrectly attributed a parent’s comment to Superintendent Eric Gallien.

During Monday’s School Board meeting, Nick Schliepp said he hadn’t heard enough details about the specifics going into the district’s decision to keep classrooms closed, and said he hadn’t heard much pushback on that issue from the School Board.

Schliepp added that he doesn’t believe the district has given parents enough opportunity to share their thoughts and said he believed surveys sent to families were worded to skew answers toward the district’s desires.

