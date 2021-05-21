 Skip to main content
Correction, May 23
Correction, May 23

In Friday's Journal Times, a photo caption in a story about a renovation of North Shore Bank's Westgate Branch at 4923 Washington Ave. mistakenly referred to North Shore Bank as "North State Bank." The Journal Times regrets the error.

