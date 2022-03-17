 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: March 18, 2022

  • A report published Thursday regarding the shooting death of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson incorrectly stated that the Racine Police Department initially identified Henderson as a man. It was The Journal Times, not the RPD, which had incorrectly reported that the victim was a man.

