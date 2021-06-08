- The website to sign up for Sharing Center food deliveries was incorrectly reported Tuesday. The correct URL is: https://bit.ly/G2G_SignUp
Correction: June 9, 2021
Two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported.
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
The 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of another teen in Racine last month pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted two children under the age of 12.
A Racine man allegedly stole a police badge from a retired officer and then approached a teenage girl, showing her the badge and saying he was an undercover police officer.
RACINE — A man died Saturday morning inside the Racine County Jail, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon.
Racine gave a $230K contract to a firm without anyone else being able to apply for it; one alderman didn't like it
Instead of allowing many businesses to apply for a $230,000 federally funded contract to encourage vaccinations in the City of Racine, the city council nearly unanimously voted to give the contract to a Milwaukee firm the city has worked with before.
Eli Nunez detailed a number of assaults he has endured over the past month in the Sturtevant Transitional Facility from gang members who consider him a snitch for assisting law enforcement in solving a three-decades-old cold case, The Capital Times reported.
"I asked God, 'Can I have that?' He said, 'You gotta want it.' And I wanted it for myself," said Omunique Monroe, owner of The Unique Experience, a new beauty salon at 212 Sixth St.
Man killed by train in Burlington; deputies say he 'intentionally positioned' himself in train's path
Racine County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a Canadian National freight train at about 7:53 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 3000 block of South Honey Lake Road.