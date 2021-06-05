- A quote published in Saturday's Journal Times attributed to the Racine Police Department, in a story regarding people suffering from mental health crises being sent to jail, was misattributed. The correct quote is as follows: “Officers frequently encounter people who commit crimes while in a state of mental crisis. This often is accompanied by a suicidal act or threats of such act. Frequently when officers conduct an emergency detention on the individual and write a report to the DA’s (District Attorney's) Office regarding possible/if any criminal charges. Chapter 51.15, not unlike making a custodial arrest on an individual, has a threshold with separate criteria to a specific criminal arrest that has to be met before the hold can be forced on an individual and they be placed in a facility."
- Burlington School Board Member Taylor Wishau took the most votes in April's six-way election to fill two school board seats. Information in a story published in The Journal Times on Saturday was incorrect.
Correction: June 6, 2021
