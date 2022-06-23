 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction: June 23

  • 0
  • In a June 15 article, the organization that set up the bike giveaway at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center was listed incorrectly. The correct organization is Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News