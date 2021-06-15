 Skip to main content
Correction: June 16, 2021
  • The Main Project’s status as a nonprofit was incorrectly reported. It became a nonprofit in March.
  • A story Monday incorrectly reported ownership of the COP Houses in the City of Racine and Mount Pleasant. They are owned by Racine Community Outpost, a nonprofit.
  • Daniel Leunig’s name was misspelled in a story Tuesday.
