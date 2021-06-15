- The Main Project’s status as a nonprofit was incorrectly reported. It became a nonprofit in March.
- A story Monday incorrectly reported ownership of the COP Houses in the City of Racine and Mount Pleasant. They are owned by Racine Community Outpost, a nonprofit.
- Daniel Leunig’s name was misspelled in a story Tuesday.
Correction: June 16, 2021
A woman reportedly broke free from a noose in the basement of a home after a man tried to hang her Wednesday evening as she was trying to emotionally support him days after he got out of jail.
A Racine County judge ruled last week that courts shouldn’t overturn in high school sports referees' judgement calls. As a result, a Waterford High School wrestler is no longer considered a 2019 state champion.
RACINE — A Racine teen allegedly crashed his vehicle into a car that had three children in it; he also allegedly had an open bottle of Henness…
“We hope,” one of the homeowners said, "that if any other person is struggling in other neighborhoods or families with acceptance, we want to show them there is acceptance beyond their immediate circle."
Within three weeks, the public should know if Foxconn will (or will not) be manufacturing electric vehicles in Racine County.
State's prison guard shortage worsening | Corrections officers from around Wisconsin being sent to Waupun
Wisconsin’s prison guard shortage has been getting worse for a decade. It reached a new depth this week.
Because COVID-19 left limited jail space in Racine County and elsewhere, Matthew Vinz stayed free. Then he shot and killed both of his parents and himself. Here is the story behind a tragedy that shook a small town in Racine County.
Church festivals are back in Racine County, but not all of them. Here's your 2021 church festival guide
After church festivals across the county were canceled last year due to COVID-19, some are back this year, some are virtual and some are still tentative.
CALEDONIA — Three new condominium buildings are now officially coming to Caledonia, part of a project that has been floating around for a whil…
Burlington school teacher Jeff Taff is being returned to the classroom after a five-month school district investigation spurred by his participation in the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol against Joe Biden's election as president.