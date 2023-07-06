In Wednesday’s edition of The Journal Times, an article about the Racine County Ice Center getting the green light to fundraise incorrectly stated Mark Hertzberg’s title. He is the secretary of RCIC.
Correction: July 6, 2023
Related to this story
Most Popular
Racine County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua LaForge dies unexpectedly following an off-duty medical emergency that officials believe stemmed from na…
Caledonia approves building, site and operations plan for Racine County Youth Development and Care Center
As work continues on the $43 million Racine County Youth Development and Care Center project, more details and site plans are coming to fruition.
RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who reportedly killed a duck near the Root River on Friday as 32-year-old D…
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of committing three thefts in three days.
RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of hitting a dog with her truck and then stabbing the dog’s owner in the leg.