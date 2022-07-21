 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: July 22, 2022

The investigator who informed Racine Police Officer Zachary Brenner of a search warrant for a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas, in which Da'Shontay King was found and ran away from prior to his May 20 death, was part of the Street Investigations Unit. The name of the unit the investigator was part of was printed inaccurately in Thursday's Journal Times, according to the Racine Police Department.

