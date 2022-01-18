 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: Jan. 20, 2022

  • Julie Verhagen adapted a curriculum created by Heather Kind-Keppel, an adjunct instructor in the Ethnic Studies Department at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, for the Intro to Ethnic Studies course being offered at Burlington High School. Authorship of the curriculum was incorrectly reported Tuesday.
