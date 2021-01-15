Correction: Jan. 15, 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse was observed drinking inside Pudgy’s Pub, 7800 Washington Ave., the afternoon of his Tuesday arraignment. Mount Pleasant Police confirmed that Rittenhouse did not violate conditions of his $2 million bond.
Racine Unified School District administration is weighing a tough decision, and no matter the outcome, people will be angry.
Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.
Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.
The popular television series “House Hunters” has completed filming an episode in the Geneva Lake area that is currently scheduled to air in February.
During Kyle Rittenhouse’s recent visit to a Racine County tavern, he drank beer, flashed white power signs while posing for photos, and was serenaded with the Proud Boys anthem, according to documents filed by prosecutors Wednesday.
A former NFL coach lost his home in Florida home while waiting for Wisconsin to fulfill his unemployment claim. Here's what went wrong:
"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.
UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 5-year-old child.
Racine Police ask for public's help in identifying robbery suspects, including teen accused of shooting woman
The Racine Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects, from two different cases, who have remained at large since fall of last year.