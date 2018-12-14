  • “The Story of the Nutcracker” by The Studio of Classical Dance Arts will be staged at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 1:30 Sunday, Dec. 16, on the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. The wrong information was published in the “If You Go” box in Thursday’s Out & About section.

