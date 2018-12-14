- “The Story of the Nutcracker” by The Studio of Classical Dance Arts will be staged at 1:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 1:30 Sunday, Dec. 16, on the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. The wrong information was published in the “If You Go” box in Thursday’s Out & About section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.