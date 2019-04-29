• Jodie Lodle was the first Burlington High School student-athlete to receive the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award. She was honored in 1992. Malik Tiedt, who is being honored this year, is the first male student-athlete from Burlington to receive the award. The incorrect information was published in Friday's paper.

