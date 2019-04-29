• Jodie Lodle was the first Burlington High School student-athlete to receive the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award. She was honored in 1992. Malik Tiedt, who is being honored this year, is the first male student-athlete from Burlington to receive the award. The incorrect information was published in Friday's paper.
Pete Wicklund
Assistant Managing Editor
Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Sheriff's Office confiscates 206 liquid marijuana vials
-
Former Kraut Fest co-chair under investigation; 2019 festival canceled
-
Football: Vikings give Neal a chance
-
Caledonia police say man found with cocaine, 650 grams of pot, in traffic stop
-
'It's going to be a mess': 5-8 inches of snow expected Saturday
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
promotion
An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine.
Tell us what you think
Should social-media companies be doing more to prevent the spread of hate speech?
You voted:
Print Ads
Restaurant
262-554-0880
Currently Open
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
County Treasurer: tax Information
262-636-3239
Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.