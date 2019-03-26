  • A headline Tuesday incorrectly identified the location of a Sunday OWI-related crash that resulted in charges filed against Marquon D. Anderson of Racine. The crash occurred in the 100 block of Center Street.
  • The proper name of the Parkview Senior-Living Community on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia was incorrect Tuesday. Additional clarifications can be found on JournalTimes.com.
