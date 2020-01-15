Correction for Jan. 16
0 comments
Correction

Correction for Jan. 16

  • 0

• The On the Air section in Wednesday's sports section incorrectly listed Marquette University's men's basketball team's opponent in Wednesday night's game. The actual opponent was Xavier University.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News