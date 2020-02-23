Correction for Feb. 24
0 comments
Making It Right

Correction for Feb. 24

  • 0

• A story in Saturday's Journal Times erroneously stated that a male shooting victim on Feb. 14 had paid an alleged drug dealer with counterfeit money before the alleged dealer, Jerred Townsend, began chasing and shooting at the vehicle. The victim was an occupant in the vehicle but not the one who bought marijuana.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included
Local News

Assembly passes limited 4 a.m. bar time bill; Racine among 14 counties still included

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday the later bar time would be great for the state's economy and give Democrats, who he says are “clearly out of touch with reality,” a chance to grab a drink after they return to their hotels late at night.

Vos took particular aim at Sanders, the Vermont senator who won Wisconsin in 2016 and is among the front-runners in the Democratic presidential field this year. “There are a lot of people in the state, who once they hear him speak, are going to say ‘I need a drink,’” Vos said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News