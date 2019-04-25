• A story in Thursday’s paper needs clarification of 64th Assembly District Democratic candidate Tip McGuire’s position on Foxconn and a question that asked whether the governor or Foxconn was right in bringing up reconsideration of the contract. McGuire said he wants families to have jobs that support them. However, reviewing the contract referred to the possibility of renegotiation and should have included his statement that if both parties did not want to re-negotiate the contract then, “at the very least we are holding them accountable to the promises they made." He later said, "If both parties want to sit down to renegotiate, great. Then, we'll sit down at the negotiation table and work it out then."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments