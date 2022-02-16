 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: Feb. 16

  • In an article last week about the District 9 Racine County Board election, the years incumbent Eric Hopkins occupied the seat was incorrectly stated due to incorrect information provided to The Journal Times. Hopkins has only occupied the seat for his current term, 2020-2022.
