 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction: Dec. 8, 2020
0 comments

Correction: Dec. 8, 2020

  • 0
  • Sunday’s editorial incorrectly reported the risk of dying from COVID-19 for Racine County residents. With a county population of 196,000 and 169 deaths as of last week, the odds of dying from COVID-19 are 0.086 percent.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables
Local News

'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables

  • 6 min to read

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News