Correction: Dec. 14
Correction: Dec. 14

  • To email Jesse Booker, coordinator of Santa Does Exist, email jaynovel@gmail.com. This email was incorrectly printed in Sunday's edition of The Journal Times.
'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables
'You can't make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.

