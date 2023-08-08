A story that ran in the Sunday, Aug. 6 edition of The Journal Times incorrectly stated that a Habitat for Humanity home was gifted to the new homeowners. Habitat for Humanity sells its homes to its partner families with low-cost, interest-free mortgages.
Correction: August 8, 2023
Related to this story
Most Popular
Democrats in Wisconsin renew call for cannabis legalization after Minnesota recreational law takes effect
With Wisconsin now fully surrounded by states that allow cannabis consumption in some form, Democratic lawmakers are recognizing the amount of…
Jacobs Smokehouse, a favorite among barbecue fans in the Burlington area, is moving to a Downtown Burlington location where customers will hav…
She’s a mother of six. An unofficial recruiter. A part-time workout instructor. Get to know Amy Fickell, whom friends say is the “decision-mak…
The Waterford owner of the Kravings gourmet milkshake business announces that he is closing stores in Burlington and Mount Pleasant, and also …
A car crashed into City Hall on Saturday evening, leaving the driver seriously injured.