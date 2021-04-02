• In an article published in Friday's Journal Times, the employment histories of Appellate Court judge candidates were incorrect. Shelley Grogan actually worked under Justice Rebecca Bradley, has lived in Muskego for 25 years and became the city judge of Muskego in 2020. The Journal Times regrets the error.
Correction: April 3, 2021
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole around $40,000 worth of jewelry at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has been under federal investigation for a former relationship, would lose his House seat if convicted of a felony. But there are no rules addressing lawmakers under investigation.
An endangered snake's habitat could be disturbed when the Sixth Street Bridge is rebuilt this summer
There’s an endangered snake that workers (might) have to look out for when the Sixth Street Bridge is reconstructed this summer.
Employee Brenda Hammond broke into tears while recalling her devotion to Robert Meyer when he was operating Jo-Don Farms. "We're just trying to restart it, if we can," she said.
'You hurt me forever' | Victims speak out against convicted child abuser, sentenced to 18 years last week
Bobby Blade's sentencing came after one of his victims spoke out via a letter at sentencing, saying she has suffered permanent damage at his hands: that she is afraid of men, isn't comfortable around strangers, and that he "hurt me forever."
RACINE — Two people have been arrested for allegedly possessing 827.8 grams (1.825 pounds) of marijuana.
A Mount Pleasant man charged with third OWI after allegedly crashing into a wall along the Interstate while high on heroin also had a minor in his car, according to law enforcement.
Most of Racine County is again listed as at "high risk" for COVID-19 outbreaks for the first time in weeks.
At least one person was placed on a stretcher and taken into an ambulance after a police chase of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a crash, according to the Racine Police Department.
Driver suspected of OWI allegedly crashed into State Patrol vehicle involved in traffic stop of different OWI
A man suspected of driving while high is accused of crashing into a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop/arrest of a different driver suspected of OWI Wednesday morning on the Interstate in Racine County.