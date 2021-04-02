 Skip to main content
Correction: April 3, 2021
Correction: April 3, 2021

• In an article published in Friday's Journal Times, the employment histories of Appellate Court judge candidates were incorrect. Shelley Grogan actually worked under Justice Rebecca Bradley, has lived in Muskego for 25 years and became the city judge of Muskego in 2020. The Journal Times regrets the error.

