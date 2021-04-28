Correction: April 29, 2021

Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.
Guinness-beer infused chocolate cupcakes. Red velvet cupcakes with a "citrus twist." Carrot cake with cloves and cinnamon. "I grew up in a family that cooks," says Roshan Elias, who was born in Africa, has an Indian background and is now the owner of Sugar and Spice Cupcakes at 3751 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. "We use a lot of spices and we use a lot of sugar."
A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.
“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.