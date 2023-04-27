In an April 24 Journal Times report about a man facing charges related to identify theft and fraudulent card use for allegedly stealing multiple debit cards, the suspect’s place of employment was incorrect. The correct place of employment was Sunshine Cleaning Company LLC.
Correction: April 27
