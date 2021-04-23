 Skip to main content
Correction: April 23, 2021
Correction: April 23, 2021

  • A report Wednesday inaccurately described new curricula that Racine Unified School District is looking to adopt. The district is looking to utilize English Language Arts curriculum that builds background knowledge in science and social studies as well as to adopt accompanying science and social studies curricula.
