Correction: April 17, 2021
Correction: April 17, 2021

  • A report Thursday about chinook salmon released into the Root River incorrectly reported the name of the fish species first released; brown trout were released first. Also, fish are spawned at the Root River Steelhead Facility, not bred.
  • The charge against Shavale Powell, 18, should have been listed as first-degree reckless homicide. The charge was reported incorrectly Thursday.
