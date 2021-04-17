- A report Thursday about chinook salmon released into the Root River incorrectly reported the name of the fish species first released; brown trout were released first. Also, fish are spawned at the Root River Steelhead Facility, not bred.
- The charge against Shavale Powell, 18, should have been listed as first-degree reckless homicide. The charge was reported incorrectly Thursday.
Correction: April 17, 2021
A fight at a Downtown bar during closing time resulted in the arrest of a man on felony drug trafficking charges early Sunday.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly bit a police officer while her boyfriend was being arrested on a warrant.
CALEDONIA — A 63-year-old Caledonia man died after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Caledonia Po…
Sgt. Ryan Comstock of the Racine Police Department said the situation was "very fluid." He did not share many details.
A group of reform advocates, elected officials and a church have teamed up to create a fund that is to be used to bail people out of the Racine County Jail.
RACINE — A Racine man was charged with substantial battery after allegedly getting into a fight outside of a bar on Saturday.
WATCH NOW: 'We're gonna march all night' | Protest in Racine after Daunte Wright was killed by police in Minnesota
"I don't stand against cops, but police should have better training," said Valerie Norberlyn, who attended the protest with her daughter Shayla. "I would be heartbroken if it happened to my daughter."
The former Racine County register of deeds is now trying to get the charges expunged.
Bobbi Mangan was happy to win $25,000, but then this Wisconsin Lottery player from Wind Lake realized that she had gotten even luckier — capturing a $500,000 jackpot.
The state reported a total of 299 cases of the variant first found in England, up from a total of 148 last week.